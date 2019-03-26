Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western Cape

The MEC also used the opportunity to set the record straight about the department's spending.

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has delivered his last budget speech in the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

Madikizela has detailed how the province will spend its R2.7 billion allocation in the current financial year.

On the campaign trail, African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa told a Delft resident last week the Democratic Alliance (DA)-run Western Cape government returned R1.7 billion to the National Treasury after failing to spend it on building houses.

A video of Ramaphosa's interaction with the resident was widely circulated.

“The DA got money from government, and they couldn’t spend the money on housing and returned it. Now, that is the worst thing any government could ever do.”

Ramaphosa has been slammed by the DA.

Madikizela insists every cent was spent: “We have spent every cent that was given to us. We have benefited hundreds of thousands of people using that money.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)