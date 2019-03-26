TUT expects academic programme to fully resume, labels protest misunderstanding

-
Numsa vows to defend members' right to strike at BMW SABusiness
-
New blackout hits swaths of Venezuela including CaracasWorld
-
TUT expects academic programme to fully resume, labels protest misunderstandingLocal
-
Nasa scraps all-women spacewalk for lack of well-fitting suitsWorld
-
Criminal complaint laid against CAA, security firm over untrained K9 handlersLocal
-
IFP remembers late Princess Irene Buthelezi for her courage, resiliencePolitics
Popular Topics
-
Numsa vows to defend members' right to strike at BMW SABusiness
-
TUT expects academic programme to fully resume, labels protest misunderstandingLocal
-
Criminal complaint laid against CAA, security firm over untrained K9 handlersLocal
-
IFP remembers late Princess Irene Buthelezi for her courage, resiliencePolitics
-
Eskom busy with 'deep maintenance' of aging infrastructureLocal
-
Duduzane Zuma expected back in court over culpable homicide matterLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tamperingPolitics
-
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapsePolitics
-
Group of ANC NW members threaten legal action over ‘altered’ elections listPolitics
-
Sindiso Magaqa murder: Charges against Mayor Ndobe, co-accused withdrawnPolitics
-
13 Bills, including Carbon Tax, NCOP members are considering this weekPolitics
-
DA to march against Eskom power crisis, higher tariffs on FridayPolitics
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand firms on weaker dollar, stocks fallBusiness
-
Schussler warns of domino effect over gold, platinum mine job lossesBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Eskom to borrow money from Chinese Development Bank - NUMBusiness
-
Eskom price hike to cost SA 90,000 mining jobs - mines councilLocal
-
Qatar Airways backs Boeing despite MAX crash crisisWorld
Popular Topics
-
Jordan Peele scares, and scores, again with new film 'Us'Lifestyle
-
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper harness-freeLifestyle
-
Fashion and champagne grace Nigeria polo partyLifestyle
-
Nikki Bella feels 'free' after LA moveLifestyle
-
Ed Sheeran reveals he was bullied for his ginger hairLifestyle
-
YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comediesLifestyle
-
Harry and Meghan's home renovations delayedLifestyle
-
Katie Holmes meets 'incredible women' in a Greece refugee campLifestyle
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
Mbappe leads France rout, Ronaldo injured in Portugal drawSport
-
UN hits out at IAAF plan to classify female athletes by testosterone levelsSport
-
Prince: Ottis Gibson has not seen Kyle Verreynne playSport
-
Bafana Bafana was 'magnificent,' says Baxter after Afcon qualificationSport
-
Reach for the sky: Record scorer Folau wants more high kicksSport
-
Sunwolves cull a blow to Asian rugby before World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
TUT expects academic programme to fully resume, labels protest misunderstanding
Students blocked the entrance to the science campus in Arcadia on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says it expects the academic programme to fully resume on Tuesday morning after another disruption by a group of protesting students.
Students blocked the entrance to the science campus in Arcadia on Monday.
The institution had planned to reopen its doors after a two-week shut down due to demonstrations over late payment of National Student Financial Aid Scheme student allowances.
TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said while classes resumed at some of its campuses on Monday, there was a misunderstanding between the institution and student residences.
“There was a misunderstanding as far as accommodation is concerned at Arcadia. The issues have been resolved and a memorandum has been signed between TUT and the service provider, and students' information has been uploaded on the system.”
Timeline
-
'Sigh of relief': TUT says no disruptions after reopening of 9 campuses17 hours ago
-
TUT to heighten security, resume classes after student protests22 hours ago
-
TUT to resume classes after 2-week halt to academic programmeone day ago
-
TUT SRC ‘had no choice’ but to resume academic activities3 days ago
Popular in Local
-
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapse2 hours ago
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tampering2 hours ago
-
Eskom busy with 'deep maintenance' of aging infrastructureone hour ago
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South Africanone day ago
-
Duduzane Zuma expected back in court over culpable homicide matterone hour ago
-
Criminal complaint laid against CAA, security firm over untrained K9 handlersone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.