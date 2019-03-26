TUT expects academic programme to fully resume, labels protest misunderstanding

Students blocked the entrance to the science campus in Arcadia on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says it expects the academic programme to fully resume on Tuesday morning after another disruption by a group of protesting students.

The institution had planned to reopen its doors after a two-week shut down due to demonstrations over late payment of National Student Financial Aid Scheme student allowances.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said while classes resumed at some of its campuses on Monday, there was a misunderstanding between the institution and student residences.

“There was a misunderstanding as far as accommodation is concerned at Arcadia. The issues have been resolved and a memorandum has been signed between TUT and the service provider, and students' information has been uploaded on the system.”