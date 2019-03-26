Popular Topics
Stats SA: Jobs in formal sector increased by 87k in 2018’s fourth quarter

The numbers also indicate that people working part-time increased by 37,000 while those working full time increased by 50,000.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa's latest report shows employment in the formal sector for the 4th quarter of 2018 increased by 87,000 jobs.

The numbers also indicate that people working part-time increased by 37,000 while those working full-time increased by 50,000.

The trade and business services industries recorded the highest increases in employment.

Conversely, Stats SA said construction, electricity, mining and manufacturing are still struggling.

Chief acting director of labour statistics Malerato Moisane said: “Business services increased by 2.8%, trade, transport and social services also increased over the last quarter. However, construction, electricity, mining and manufacturing shed some jobs over the last quarter.”

