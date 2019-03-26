State withdraws one culpable homicide charge against Duduzane Zuma

-
Numsa vows to defend members' right to strike at BMW SABusiness
-
New blackout hits swaths of Venezuela including CaracasWorld
-
TUT expects academic programme to fully resume, labels protest misunderstandingLocal
-
Nasa scraps all-women spacewalk for lack of well-fitting suitsWorld
-
Criminal complaint laid against CAA, security firm over untrained K9 handlersLocal
-
IFP remembers late Princess Irene Buthelezi for her courage, resiliencePolitics
Popular Topics
-
Numsa vows to defend members' right to strike at BMW SABusiness
-
TUT expects academic programme to fully resume, labels protest misunderstandingLocal
-
Criminal complaint laid against CAA, security firm over untrained K9 handlersLocal
-
IFP remembers late Princess Irene Buthelezi for her courage, resiliencePolitics
-
Eskom busy with 'deep maintenance' of aging infrastructureLocal
-
Duduzane Zuma expected back in court over culpable homicide matterLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tamperingPolitics
-
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapsePolitics
-
Group of ANC NW members threaten legal action over ‘altered’ elections listPolitics
-
Sindiso Magaqa murder: Charges against Mayor Ndobe, co-accused withdrawnPolitics
-
13 Bills, including Carbon Tax, NCOP members are considering this weekPolitics
-
DA to march against Eskom power crisis, higher tariffs on FridayPolitics
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand firms on weaker dollar, stocks fallBusiness
-
Schussler warns of domino effect over gold, platinum mine job lossesBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Eskom to borrow money from Chinese Development Bank - NUMBusiness
-
Eskom price hike to cost SA 90,000 mining jobs - mines councilLocal
-
Qatar Airways backs Boeing despite MAX crash crisisWorld
Popular Topics
-
Jordan Peele scares, and scores, again with new film 'Us'Lifestyle
-
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper harness-freeLifestyle
-
Fashion and champagne grace Nigeria polo partyLifestyle
-
Nikki Bella feels 'free' after LA moveLifestyle
-
Ed Sheeran reveals he was bullied for his ginger hairLifestyle
-
YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comediesLifestyle
-
Harry and Meghan's home renovations delayedLifestyle
-
Katie Holmes meets 'incredible women' in a Greece refugee campLifestyle
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
Mbappe leads France rout, Ronaldo injured in Portugal drawSport
-
UN hits out at IAAF plan to classify female athletes by testosterone levelsSport
-
Prince: Ottis Gibson has not seen Kyle Verreynne playSport
-
Bafana Bafana was 'magnificent,' says Baxter after Afcon qualificationSport
-
Reach for the sky: Record scorer Folau wants more high kicksSport
-
Sunwolves cull a blow to Asian rugby before World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
State withdraws one culpable homicide charge against Duduzane Zuma
Duduzane Zuma was initially charged with two counts of culpable homicide for causing the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba in 2016.
PRETORIA - The trial of Duduzane Zuma has started in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the State informed the magistrate that it was withdrawing one of the culpable homicide counts.
Former President Jacob Zuma's son is being prosecuted for a deadly 2016 car crash.
Duduzane Zuma was initially charged with two counts of culpable homicide for causing the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.
Dube died on the scene of the crash while Mashaba died in hospital several weeks later.
She State told the court this morning that it was withdrawing the second count linked to the death of Mashaba.
The trial has been set down for four days.
Timeline
-
Duduzane Zuma expected back in court over culpable homicide matterone hour ago
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examination11 days ago
-
Jonas: Hostility between Zuma, Treasury made us fear for our lives11 days ago
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry hot seat for cross-examination11 days ago
Popular in Local
-
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapse2 hours ago
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tampering2 hours ago
-
Eskom busy with 'deep maintenance' of aging infrastructureone hour ago
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South Africanone day ago
-
Duduzane Zuma expected back in court over culpable homicide matterone hour ago
-
Criminal complaint laid against CAA, security firm over untrained K9 handlersone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.