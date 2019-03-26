School safety a hot topic at CT education conference

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

School safety a hot topic at CT education conference

Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schafer says that the purpose of the conference is to bring various role players to discuss issues that are affecting education.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer addresses guests at the 2018 National Senior Certificate Awards at Leeuwenhof on January 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer addresses guests at the 2018 National Senior Certificate Awards at Leeuwenhof on January 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schafer says that school safety is one of the issues that are being discussed at an education conference in Cape Town.

The two-day conference kicked off on Monday at the Cape Town Convention Centre. It is being hosted by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Schafer says that the purpose of the conference is to bring various role players to discuss issues that are affecting education.

Nearly two weeks ago, a Rusthof Secondary learner was stabbed allegedly by another learner on the premises while they were gambling.

And a month ago, three pupils were stabbed following an altercation at a high school in Ceres.

"There are many challenges we all face every day - the issues of violence, poverty, inequality - and we trust that all of these are discussed and I look forward to hearing the suggestions that people have in dealing with these. The crucial point is that we can't allow these to hold us back."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA