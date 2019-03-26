School safety a hot topic at CT education conference
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schafer says that school safety is one of the issues that are being discussed at an education conference in Cape Town.
The two-day conference kicked off on Monday at the Cape Town Convention Centre. It is being hosted by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).
Schafer says that the purpose of the conference is to bring various role players to discuss issues that are affecting education.
Nearly two weeks ago, a Rusthof Secondary learner was stabbed allegedly by another learner on the premises while they were gambling.
And a month ago, three pupils were stabbed following an altercation at a high school in Ceres.
"There are many challenges we all face every day - the issues of violence, poverty, inequality - and we trust that all of these are discussed and I look forward to hearing the suggestions that people have in dealing with these. The crucial point is that we can't allow these to hold us back."
