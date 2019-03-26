Saftu shocked & disgusted over alleged police assault on Sapu president
According to Saftu, Mpho Kwinika was arrested at the weekend and attacked by at least eight police officers.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says that it is shocked and disgusted after the president of the South African Policing Union (SAPU) Mpho Kwinika was assaulted allegedly by officers at the Sunnyside Police Station.
According to Saftu, Kwinika was arrested at the weekend and attacked by at least eight police officers.
The federation claims that Kwinika was handcuffed for what it has described as trumped-up charges and assaulted without provocation.
Saftu’s general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said they have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding an investigation into the matter.
“To establish a board of inquiry to look at whether the SAPS and its top brass have not been involved in similar activities that were uncovered by another test team [High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency] that looked at the nefarious activities of the intelligence services of our country.”
Meanwhile, the national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo insists police acted within the confines of the law.
“They were in the process of effecting an arrest and they were subject to abuse, assault and ridicule. One of the officers even had alcohol thrown on his face at the time he was effecting the arrest.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tampering
-
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapse
-
Group of ANC NW members threaten legal action over ‘altered’ elections list
-
IFP remembers late Princess Irene Buthelezi for her courage, resilience
-
Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission
-
IEC: Ballot paper to consist of 4 pages to include all contesting parties
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.