Relief efforts reaching Cyclone Idai survivors but thousands still in need
As relief efforts continue to trickle into Mozambique, many areas are still desperately in need of food, water and medical aid.
Most of the worst hit areas affected by Cyclone Idai were not reachable by road and relief organisations were trying to reach them by air and boat.
As the water splashed on the side of the boat on the Buzi River, scores of people came running to the shore, begging for help.
Those stranded had been completely cut off from surrounding towns after Cyclone Idai hit the area earlier this month and were left with only the clothes on their backs.
GALLERY: Relief for villagers near Buzi River after Cyclone Idai
South African relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, were loading boats and making their way up and down the Buzi River to bring aid to those in desperate need of help.
The organisation’s Grant Tyson said they have helped thousands of people already.
“We are in excess of 500 to 800 families, and multiple people in these families. We have distributed probably 30 tons of food already.”
Buckets containing beans, maize meal, water, and other essentials were being distributed per family as they stand in a row on the river bank, which has turned to sludge after the storm.
More aid is being flown in daily, so relief efforts can continue to help as many people as possible.
