Relief efforts battle to reach Mozambique communities cut off by Cyclone Idai

ESTAQUINA - As the city of Beira continues to rebuild after Cyclone Idai, the worst affected areas inland of Mozambique are still waiting for relief as many of them have been cut off from all surrounding towns and cities.

South African relief organisation Gift of the Givers Foundation is stationed about 100 kilometres west of Beira and providing relief to communities in the area.

Evidence of Cyclone Idai was still clear in the Estaquina area. Trees along the Buzi River were brown with green tops, showing where the water levels rose up to 11 meters.

Barefoot children stood with other members of their villages along the banks of the river, jumping and waving at the sight of any boat, hoping that it was their chance to get some help after losing everything.

Some of the people had been waiting on the banks for several days. The aid was distributed by a list, giving one bucket of supply to each family. The heads of families stood in a long line as they waited to get supplies such as blankets, candles, water, and food.

Grant Tyson from Gift of the Givers said the team was focusing on the communities who had been stranded and had no access to any supplies.

“We have been sending food and relief to all the local communities and stranded little islands where there’s smaller communities, families up to 64 people where we’ve been ferrying food up and down.”

With so many families still displaced, the operations camp would continue to try and reach as many areas as possible.

