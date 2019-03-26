The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers, and professor Chris Malikane of the University of Witwatersrand.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa should have been downgraded a long time ago, according to analysts.
In an interview with The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield, Dr Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers, said South Africa had been "cut a lot of slack".
His comments came ahead of ratings agency Moody's ratings review of South Africa on Friday.
"Capital markets have priced South Africa as if we’ve been taken into sub-investment grade…. They’ve been pricing us that way for some time."
He added: "We in a difficult economic circumstance and it doesn't look like it's going to improve."
Whitefield also spoke to Chris Malikane, the associate professor of economics at the University of Witwatersrand.
Malikane weighed in ahead of the Moody's review. He agreed the country should have been downgraded by Moody's and added ratings agencies were more concerned about the politics of the country, namely the upcoming elections.
"President Ramaphosa has announced bold policy statements that most of his predecessors had no political courage to do. Rating agencies would not want to upset the path he is taking."
He believes the markets will do well as long as the ANC wins the 2019 election and Ramaphosa remains the president of South Africa.
"As long as the president remains Cyril Ramaphosa, the markets will be fine."
