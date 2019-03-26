Rand slips as global risk rally slows

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Rand slips as global risk rally slows

The rand slipped on Tuesday, surrendering the previous session’s scant gains as the dollar steadied from a sell-off triggered by fears the United States economy is heading for recession.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped on Tuesday, surrendering the previous session’s scant gains as the dollar steadied from a sell-off triggered by fears the United States economy is heading for recession.

The rand was 0.07% weaker at R14.3200 per dollar at 0645 GMT, compared to a close of R14.3100 overnight in New York.

On Monday, the rand gained nearly 2% in a broad emerging market rally sparked by renewed fears that economic growth in developed markets was set to contract after an inversion of the US yield curve and poor manufacturing data from Germany and Japan.

But the rally lost steam in early trade as investors banked profits, with ongoing chaos around Britain’s exit from the European Union cooling global risk demand.

British lawmakers are due to vote on a range of Brexit options on Wednesday.

Locally, with no top tier data due, investors are waiting for Thursday’s central bank monetary policy decision.

A Reuters poll last week forecast the bank will leave lending rates unchanged 6.75%, with inflation trending around 4 percent, supporting bids for the rand.

Bonds weakened slightly, with the yield on benchmark 2026 paper adding 0.5 basis points to 8.715%.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA