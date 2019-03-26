Porsche, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: What happened in Duduzane's trial
Abigail Javier | On the first day of Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide trial, the performance of older models of the Porsche range in rainy weather was scrutinised. At the same time, Black First Land First members attended the trial, where they hit out at AfriForum. The BLF claims AfriForum wants to punish former President Jacob Zuma through Duduzane's case.
