Police urge Sapu president to lay criminal complaint over assault claims
It's understood Mpho Kwinika was arrested at the weekend and attacked by at least eight officers.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have urged South African Policing Union (Sapu) president Mpho Kwinika to lay a criminal complaint so that allegations that he was assaulted by officers at the Sunnyside Police Station can be tested.
It is understood that Kwinika was arrested at the weekend and attacked by at least eight officers.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) claimed that he was handcuffed on trumped up charges, but the police have accused Kwinika of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.
"He was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. There were multiple charges, so, therefore, that person was detained until that person was sober and charged and then released on a warning, which is the procedure and the process to follow,” said national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.
Meanwhile, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said they had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding an investigation into the matter.
“To establish a board of inquiry to look at whether the SAPS and its top brass have not been involved in similar activities that were uncovered by another test team [High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency] that looked at the nefarious activities of the intelligence services of our country.”
Popular in Politics
-
Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tampering
-
IEC: Ballot paper to consist of 4 pages to include all contesting parties
-
Saftu shocked & disgusted over alleged police assault on Sapu president
-
DA's Winde: Eskom placing SA on road to more job cuts, slower growth
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to know
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.