Police urge Sapu president to lay criminal complaint over assault claims

JOHANNESBURG - Police have urged South African Policing Union (Sapu) president Mpho Kwinika to lay a criminal complaint so that allegations that he was assaulted by officers at the Sunnyside Police Station can be tested.

It is understood that Kwinika was arrested at the weekend and attacked by at least eight officers.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) claimed that he was handcuffed on trumped up charges, but the police have accused Kwinika of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

"He was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. There were multiple charges, so, therefore, that person was detained until that person was sober and charged and then released on a warning, which is the procedure and the process to follow,” said national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

Meanwhile, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said they had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding an investigation into the matter.

“To establish a board of inquiry to look at whether the SAPS and its top brass have not been involved in similar activities that were uncovered by another test team [High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency] that looked at the nefarious activities of the intelligence services of our country.”