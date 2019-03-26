Police hunt 3 suspects after man stabbed to death in EC farm attack

A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death during the attack as he and his son tried to fight off the intruders on Sunday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to track down a trio who attacked a family on a farm in Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape.

“According to police information, the family was at home when an unknown male entered the house. The 51-year-old father and his son allegedly managed to overpower the suspect. Suddenly two more suspects entered the house of which one started stabbing the father in his back. The father and son released the suspect and the threesome ran away from the scene,” police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said in a statement.

The man died in hospital.

“The 51-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries. A task team consisting of various specialised units were set up immediately in order to search for the three suspects. It is further alleged that the suspects wore balaclavas at the time of the attack. It is not clear at this stage if anything was taken during the robbery.”

Swart said they’re appealing to the public to come forward with any information.