Older Porsche 911s susceptible to aquaplaning, Duduzane Zuma's defence says

Zuma’s trial started on Tuesday in the Randburg Magistrates Court where he’s facing charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

PRETORIA - Duduzane’s Zuma’s defence advocate has submitted evidence that older model Porsche 911s, like the one driven by Zuma on the night of his deadly crash, are susceptible to losing control when driving through deep puddles known as aquaplaning.

The former president’s son crashed his sports car into a taxi on the M1 Highway in 2014, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Porsche Centre Johannesburg’s dealer principal Jacques Cronje has told the court that Zuma’s car was serviced just months before the deadly crash.

He recounted an incident in his own sports car when he hit a puddle of water and aquaplaned.

Defence counsel advocate Mike Hellens referred the witness to a recent article in Auto News, an international online motoring publication.

The article states that 911 drivers are unaware of an inherent problem that as a result of its lightweight and broad tyres, the car is prone to aquaplaning.

Porsche bosses are quoted as saying technological countermeasures are being built into the next generation of 911s, expected to go on sale this year.

Zuma was driving a 2007 model on the night that he says he hit a puddle and collided with the taxi.