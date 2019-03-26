Numsa vows to defend members' right to strike at BMW SA

The motor company has obtained a court interdict to halt workers affiliated with the union from striking.

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa says that it will defend the rights of its members to strike at BMW South Africa.

Employees abandoned their posts on Monday to demonstrate over the recent changed terms of service.

It is understood that the company intends on implementing a shift rotation system without paying workers their allowances.

Numsa says that the company is reneging on a previous agreement to pay for the rotational shifts.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "In the past, workers who had been on the permanent night shift were allocated a particular night shift allowance. When the company made this change they did not incorporate this night shift allowance, which workers know is the standard night shift allowance."