NMB, Knysna tensions to ‘negatively’ impact DA at polls

The DA’s woes in Knysna started after former-mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was voted out last year, followed by Athol Trollip's removal in Port Elizabeth.

Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters at the Rand Stadium for the party's manifesto's launch. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - With the 2019 elections looming, political analyst Professor Erwin Schwella believes the tensions in Knysna Municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality will have a negative impact on the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA’s woes in Knysna started after former-mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was voted out through a motion of no confidence last year, followed by Athol Trollip's removal in Port Elizabeth.

Schwella says these tensions are likely to affect the local constituency rather than on a national scale.

“Locally it will have an impact, and it will have an impact on people thinking about what the leadership is like in the party. Are there conflicts in the party? How are these conflicts are managed?”

Meanwhile, the DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party is addressing challenges in some municipalities.

“My appeal to people is that yes, we do have some challenges, but we must take into cognizance that these are national elections where we deal with policy issues that have big ramifications for individuals.”

