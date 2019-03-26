NMB, Knysna tensions to ‘negatively’ impact DA at polls
The DA’s woes in Knysna started after former-mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was voted out last year, followed by Athol Trollip's removal in Port Elizabeth.
CAPE TOWN - With the 2019 elections looming, political analyst Professor Erwin Schwella believes the tensions in Knysna Municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality will have a negative impact on the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The DA’s woes in Knysna started after former-mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was voted out through a motion of no confidence last year, followed by Athol Trollip's removal in Port Elizabeth.
Schwella says these tensions are likely to affect the local constituency rather than on a national scale.
“Locally it will have an impact, and it will have an impact on people thinking about what the leadership is like in the party. Are there conflicts in the party? How are these conflicts are managed?”
Meanwhile, the DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party is addressing challenges in some municipalities.
“My appeal to people is that yes, we do have some challenges, but we must take into cognizance that these are national elections where we deal with policy issues that have big ramifications for individuals.”
More in Politics
-
Bosasa CEO instructed me to pay for Motsoeneng’s legal fees - former auditor
-
Former NFP member says party is in crisis, jumps ship & joins DA
-
Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO Watson
-
Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western Cape
-
DA’s MP candidate list includes former IPF member, Parly staff member
-
Police urge Sapu president to lay criminal complaint over assault claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.