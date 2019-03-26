-
-
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawfulBusiness
-
Rand slips as global risk rally slowsBusiness
-
Numsa vows to defend members' right to strike at BMW SABusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand firms on weaker dollar, stocks fallBusiness
-
Schussler warns of domino effect over gold, platinum mine job lossesBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
Nicolas Kock takes over as WP Cricket Association president
Kock has been involved in sports administration for 25 years.
CAPE TOWN - Advocate Nicolas Kock is the new president of the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) after Monday’s board meeting where he was voted in unopposed.
The University of the Western Cape (UWC) administrator takes over the reins from Beresford Williams who was recently elected as the vice-president of Cricket South Africa and had to vacate his role.
Kock has been involved in sports administration for 25 years. He began organising hockey at his alma mater Paul Roos Gymnasium.
Thereafter he attained his law degree at UWC while he has been instrumental in setting up the UWC’s renowned sports programme in both cricket and rugby. He served as chairman for both sports.
We'd like to congratulate Advocate Nicolas Kock who has been voted in as the new President of the Western Province Cricket Association. He takes over the reins from Mr Beresford Wiliams who takes up his new role as the vice president of Cricket South Africa pic.twitter.com/1wANSICTvp— WPCA (@wp_cricket) March 25, 2019
Mr @BeresfordW hands over the reins to Advocate Nicolas Kock. pic.twitter.com/QK3T83lyYp— WPCA (@wp_cricket) March 25, 2019
Kock takes over the presidency at a delicate stage in Western Province Cricket's existence. They have recently announced (alongside Sanlam) a R750 million development at Newlands which will be used as office space.
Speaking to EWN Sport, Kock understands the importance of this new venture for the future of cricket in the region.
“The single biggest opportunity and threat at the same time is the stadium development that we have started to undertake. The opportunity is that we could lay a strong foundation for the financial sustainability for Western Province Cricket and especially the clubs going forward. The challenge is that if we don’t do it properly and things can go pear-shaped. So, it's a massive challenge for Western Province.”
He says the WPCA cannot solely rely on the development for financial prosperity and advocates for a multi-pronged approach in terms of income.
“We must not have all our eggs in one basket. We need to be creative in generating different revenue streams but certainly, the development will be a very important revenue stream for us going forward.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
