Mother satisfied after former pastor sentenced for murders, rapes

Former pastor Keith Bird has been sentenced to an effective 50 years behind bars in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A former Mitchells Plain pastor has admitted to killing his ex-fiance by repeatedly hitting her over the head with a rock.

Keith Bird has been sentenced to an effective 50 years behind bars in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

This was after he entered into a plea bargain with the State in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and seven counts of rape.

These acts were committed between 2013 and 2016, of which the majority occurred in Mitchells Plain.

During his three-year crime spree, Bird murdered his ex-fiance Anniesa Bardien and 20-year-old Sharvonne Koense.

Bardien's body was found ten days after she'd gone missing, while Koense was raped and killed two weeks before her 21st birthday.

In his plea agreement, Bird admits that he met Koense at a party in May 2013.

He convinced the young woman to walk with him where he lured her into a bushy area.

There he raped and strangled her to death.

Rodeen Koense says that she's satisfied with the punishment handed to her daughter's killer.

"I feel so happy in my heart, sad but happy. I can go and say 'Sharvonne this chapter is closed' and I also feel that no I can just make a big meal for the family, get everyone together and pick up the pieces."

