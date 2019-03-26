Most wanted criminal killed by police in PE

-
PIC Inquiry hears of R21m given to Matjila’s 'girlfriend' to manufacture busesBusiness
-
4 Musina officials arrested for issuing fraudulent certificatesLocal
-
Bosasa CEO instructed me to pay for Motsoeneng’s legal fees - former auditorLocal
-
CT child (4) among 2 killed in shootingLocal
-
Former NFP member says party is in crisis, jumps ship & joins DAPolitics
-
Porsche, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: What happened in Duduzane's trialLocal
Popular Topics
-
PIC Inquiry hears of R21m given to Matjila’s 'girlfriend' to manufacture busesBusiness
-
4 Musina officials arrested for issuing fraudulent certificatesLocal
-
Bosasa CEO instructed me to pay for Motsoeneng’s legal fees - former auditorLocal
-
CT child (4) among 2 killed in shootingLocal
-
Former NFP member says party is in crisis, jumps ship & joins DAPolitics
-
Porsche, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: What happened in Duduzane's trialLocal
Popular Topics
-
Bosasa CEO instructed me to pay for Motsoeneng’s legal fees - former auditorLocal
-
Former NFP member says party is in crisis, jumps ship & joins DAPolitics
-
Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO WatsonLocal
-
Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western CapePolitics
-
DA’s MP candidate list includes former IPF member, Parly staff memberPolitics
-
Police urge Sapu president to lay criminal complaint over assault claimsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundariesOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
PIC Inquiry hears of R21m given to Matjila’s 'girlfriend' to manufacture busesBusiness
-
Load shedding threatens govt's R100bn investment drive - DaviesBusiness
-
PIC names Vuyani Hako as acting CEO as Matshepo More suspendedBusiness
-
Crisis-hit Fastjet secures another extension on its loan agreementBusiness
-
Stats SA: Jobs in formal sector increased by 87k in 2018’s fourth quarterBusiness
-
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offeringsLifestyle
Popular Topics
-
Jussie Smollett cleared of charges in alleged hoax attack - lawyersLifestyle
-
Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota pulls sponsorshipLocal
-
Cardi B files defamation lawsuit against vloggersLifestyle
-
Editor sacked for online bullying replaced by womanLifestyle
-
California avocados voluntarily recalled for possible listeria riskLifestyle
-
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offeringsLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber promises music returnLifestyle
-
French museum renames masterpieces after black subjectsLifestyle
-
Stolen Picasso unearthed by 'Indiana Jones of art'Lifestyle
-
South Africa seal Sri Lanka series despite Udana heroicsSport
-
'Ronaldo Alarm' for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finalsSport
-
Baxter thanks PSL after Afcon qualificationSport
-
GALLERY: Siyaya e-Egypt! Bafana touchdown in SA after qualifying for AfconSport
-
Mick Schumacher to test Ferrari F1 car in BahrainSport
-
Chess, the war game building bridges in South SudanSport
Popular Topics
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
Most wanted criminal killed by police in PE
It is alleged that the 26-year-old man who was affiliated to the spotbouers gang was shot and killed by police after he pointed a firearm at them while they were chasing after him.
CAPE TOWN - One of Port Elizabeth's most wanted criminal has been killed by police.
Law enforcement officers were sent to search for the suspect in Gelvandale.
It is alleged that the 26-year-old man, who was affiliated to the 'Spotbouers' gang, was shot and killed by police after he pointed a firearm at them while they were chasing after him.
The police's Sibongile Soci said: “He was wanted by the police for a murder case that took place on 27 February 2019 and Ipid has been informed.”
Timeline
-
3 arrested in Khayelitsha for possession of explosives, stolen vehicles6 hours ago
-
Police hunt 3 suspects after man stabbed to death in EC farm attack7 hours ago
-
Police urge Sapu president to lay criminal complaint over assault claims8 hours ago
-
CoCT's JP Smith stands by negligence claims against Philippi SAPS8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.