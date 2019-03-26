Most wanted criminal killed by police in PE

It is alleged that the 26-year-old man who was affiliated to the spotbouers gang was shot and killed by police after he pointed a firearm at them while they were chasing after him.

CAPE TOWN - One of Port Elizabeth's most wanted criminal has been killed by police.

Law enforcement officers were sent to search for the suspect in Gelvandale.

It is alleged that the 26-year-old man, who was affiliated to the 'Spotbouers' gang, was shot and killed by police after he pointed a firearm at them while they were chasing after him.

The police's Sibongile Soci said: “He was wanted by the police for a murder case that took place on 27 February 2019 and Ipid has been informed.”