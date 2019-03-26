Man wounded in Olievenhoutbosch shooting

Paramedics say they discovered the man lying on the pavement surrounded by bystanders after the shooting earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot and wounded in Olievenhoutbosch, in Centurion.

Paramedics say they discovered the man on a pavement. He was surrounded by bystanders after the shooting on Tuesday.

The man has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to Kalafong Provincial Hospital for urgent treatment.”