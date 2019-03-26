Load shedding threatens govt's R100bn investment drive - Davies
Davies was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday where he reflected on the challenges of the last 10 years.
CAPE TOWN - Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says Eskom's load shedding is the biggest risk to government's drive to attract R100 billion investments.
South Africans experienced stage 4 load shedding for about a week.
Davies was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, where he reflected on the challenges of the last 10 years.
Davies said investors are aware of South Africa's energy challenges. However, he believes investors are in for the long run.
“Many of those investors were taking a long-term view on South Africa but you are making a bet if you are investing and those things will be sorted out and improved in due time.”
Asked about the possibility of sourcing energy from independent power producers, Davies said it won't solve the energy crisis.
“The people in the townships and rural areas will be dependent on Eskom so, we got to get Eskom right.”
Davies said despite difficult economic conditions, the country has shown strong resilience.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
PIC names Vuyani Hako as acting CEO as Matshepo More suspended
-
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawful
-
Stats SA: Jobs in formal sector increased by 87k in 2018’s fourth quarter
-
Exclusive: Illegal electricity syndicates threaten struggling Eskom
-
Crisis-hit Fastjet secures another extension on its loan agreement
-
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.