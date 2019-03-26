Justin Bieber promises music return

The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker said he doesn't want to come back too early and give his fans half a show as he feels they deserve more.

LONDON - Justin Bieber has promised fans he will make his long-awaited return to music when he has "repaired some of the deep-rooted issues" in his life.

He wrote on Instagram: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

And the 25-year-old singer promised when he does come back, it will be with a vengeance.

He added in the lengthy social media post: "I will come with a kick-ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so.

"But I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care). (sic)"