Japan to lift evacuation order in town hosting Fukushima plant
In March 2011, a massive tsunami caused by an earthquake slammed into Japan, killing more than 18,000 and setting off the worst nuclear accident in a generation.
TOKYO - Japan will for the first time next month lift an evacuation order in one of two towns where the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is located, officials said Tuesday.
The government plans to lift the order for part of Okuma town on 10 April, cabinet office official Yohei Ogino told AFP.
It will be the first time the government has lifted an evacuation order in the towns - Okuma and Futaba - that host the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Okuma mayor Toshitsuna Watanabe described the decision as a "very welcome move", a town official said.
"We will be able to take the first step forward (towards reconstruction) eight years later," the official quoted Watanabe as saying.
In March 2011, a massive tsunami caused by an earthquake slammed into Japan, killing more than 18,000 and setting off the worst nuclear accident in a generation.
Japan's government has lifted evacuation orders across much of the region affected by the meltdown - allowing residents to return - as Tokyo has pressed an aggressive decontamination programme involving removing radioactive topsoil and cleaning affected areas.
But not everyone has been convinced, with a poll conducted in February by the Asahi Shimbun daily and Fukushima local broadcaster KFB finding that 60% of Fukushima region residents still felt anxious about radiation.
No-one is officially recorded as having died as a result of radiation from the accident, but last year the government for the first time acknowledged the death from cancer of a man involved in the cleanup.
More than 3,700 people - most of them from Fukushima - have died from illness or suicide linked to the aftermath of the tragedy, according to government data.
As of the end of February, around 52,000 people remain displaced because of evacuation orders or because they are unwilling to return, according to Japan's Reconstruction Agency.
Popular in World
-
British Airways flight ends up in wrong city
-
Pentagon authorises $1bn for Trump's border wall
-
Mexico demands apology for colonial 'abuses,' Spain says no
-
Netanyahu at side, Trump proclaims Golan Heights belongs to Israel
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal
-
Mozambique cyclone survivors face 'ticking bomb' of disease
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.