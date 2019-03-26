Indian spinner Ashwin sparks row with Butler over 'Mankad' run out
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a huge row in an IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab when he Mankad England batsman Jos Butler.
Ashwin ran Butler out at the non-strikers end in his delivery stride which has divided opinion amongst many past and present cricketers on social media.
Former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne was the most critical of Ashwin’s actions, saying that they were not in the spirit of the game while veteran Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle says that Ashwin acted within the laws of the game.
Nothing Wrong here, Everyone wants a Victory— Nayan Kalita (@NayanKa67450400) March 25, 2019
as per ICC rules its completely correct decision by Ravi Ashwin pic.twitter.com/FuegU1dvYn
So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019
Lots of drama on the Buttler run-out. He was livid but the law and the advisory on it is clear. The bowler is within his right to run a player out at the non-striker's end if he is out of his crease— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019
