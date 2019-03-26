Indian spinner Ashwin sparks row with Butler over 'Mankad' run out

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a huge row in an IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab when he Mankad England batsman Jos Butler.

JOHANNESBURG - Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a huge row in an IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab when he Mankad England batsman Jos Butler.

Ashwin ran Butler out at the non-strikers end in his delivery stride which has divided opinion amongst many past and present cricketers on social media.

Former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne was the most critical of Ashwin’s actions, saying that they were not in the spirit of the game while veteran Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle says that Ashwin acted within the laws of the game.

Nothing Wrong here, Everyone wants a Victory

as per ICC rules its completely correct decision by Ravi Ashwin pic.twitter.com/FuegU1dvYn — Nayan Kalita (@NayanKa67450400) March 25, 2019

So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019