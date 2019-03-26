Popular Topics
Indian spinner Ashwin sparks row with Butler over 'Mankad' run out

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a huge row in an IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab when he Mankad England batsman Jos Butler.

A screengrab of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin runs out Jos Butler during their IPL match.
A screengrab of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin runs out Jos Butler during their IPL match.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a huge row in an IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab when he Mankad England batsman Jos Butler.

Ashwin ran Butler out at the non-strikers end in his delivery stride which has divided opinion amongst many past and present cricketers on social media.

Former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne was the most critical of Ashwin’s actions, saying that they were not in the spirit of the game while veteran Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle says that Ashwin acted within the laws of the game.

