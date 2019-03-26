IFP remembers late Princess Irene Buthelezi for her courage, resilience
South Africans have shared photographs and fond memories of the late wife of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, with many describing her as a pillar of strength.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the late Princess Irene Buthelezi remained kind and forgiving while playing an important political role.
South Africans have shared photographs and fond memories of the late wife of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, with many describing her as a pillar of strength.
She died on Monday in KwaZulu-Natal after a long and difficult illness.
Even though she was married to Mangosuthu for 67 years, Buthelezi was known as a freedom fighter in her own right. She also played an important role in leading the IFP’s women-driven economic programmes.
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party honoured the princess for her courage, resilience and endless patience.
“We want to re-emphasise that we are with him as a family during this very difficult time and for them to actually know that they are not alone in this grief.”
Hlengwa said she remained kind and forgiving while playing an important political role.
"History will also reflect that she took part in the 1950s defiance campaign and therefore the IFP salutes her contribution in the struggle."
The party noted that it was during the dark days of Aids denialism that Princess Irene took a strong stand to destigmatise the illness, when she and her husband shared that two of their children had died of Aids-related diseases.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapse
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tampering
-
Group of ANC NW members threaten legal action over ‘altered’ elections list
-
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May elections
-
Sindiso Magaqa murder: Charges against Mayor Ndobe, co-accused withdrawn
-
DA to march against Eskom power crisis, higher tariffs on Friday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.