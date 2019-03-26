IEC: Ballot paper to consist of 4 pages to include all contesting parties

IEC deputy CEO Masego Shiburi said this year a record number of 48 parties registered and paid to take part in the national and provincial elections.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that it will have to double the pages on the ballot paper to accommodate 19 more political parties contesting the general elections set for 8 May.

IEC deputy CEO Masego Shiburi said that this year a record number of 48 parties registered and paid to take part in the national and provincial elections.

Shiburi said that this will have a bearing on the IEC’s admin system.

He said that the ballot paper will now have four pages instead of two, which may make it difficult for voters to find their party of choice.

"The biggest impact will be in the number of political party agents in a voting station. All political party agents each, we are talking about a minimum of 48x2. We will ask political parties to take turns in observing - it is impossible that we can fit all 32 in a voting station."