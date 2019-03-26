'I wasn't involved in anything illegal,' former Bosasa auditor tells inquiry
Peet Venter on Tuesday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter says he was never part of any illegal activity while working
at the facilities management company.
Venter on Tuesday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.
His testimony was in direct contradiction to that of disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Agrizzi had claimed that Venter told him how to produce fraudulent invoices to the South African Revenue Service.
Venter said he was instructed to do everything possible to minimise the company’s tax exposure, but insisted he didn’t act against the law.
“I wasn’t involved in anything illegal, therefore I think in my own opinion, everything that was done, was done correctly. If there was anything untoward, I don't know about it.”
WATCH: Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma pleads not guilty to culpable homicide charge
-
Former Bosasa auditor: I didn't tell Agrizzi, Watson to sign fraudulent invoices
-
Older Porsche 911s susceptible to aquaplaning, Duduzane Zuma's defence says
-
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawful
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
State withdraws one culpable homicide charge against Duduzane Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.