'I wasn't involved in anything illegal,' former Bosasa auditor tells inquiry

Peet Venter on Tuesday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter says he was never part of any illegal activity while working

at the facilities management company.

His testimony was in direct contradiction to that of disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi had claimed that Venter told him how to produce fraudulent invoices to the South African Revenue Service.

Venter said he was instructed to do everything possible to minimise the company’s tax exposure, but insisted he didn’t act against the law.

“I wasn’t involved in anything illegal, therefore I think in my own opinion, everything that was done, was done correctly. If there was anything untoward, I don't know about it.”

