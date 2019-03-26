Former NFP member says party is in crisis, jumps ship & joins DA

Mandlenkosi Mabika has now jumped ship and joined the Democratic Alliance (DA) and will more than likely be joining them in parliament after elections.

CAPE TOWN - A former member of the National Freedom Party (NFP) says it’s a party in crisis.

Mandlenkosi Mabika has now jumped ship and joined the Democratic Alliance (DA) and will more than likely be joining them in parliament after elections.

Mabika is one of several new DA members on the official opposition's parliamentary list.

The NFP was formed ahead of the last national elections.

Its leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi broke away from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) to form the party. But five years later, the NFP is facing its very own exodus as a number of senior leaders abandon the party.

Mabika said the party faces a crisis.

“A lot of time has been spent battling with leadership squabbles which have resulted in many members leaving the party in hundreds and thousands. As we speak right now, the president is still not well and cannot speak.”

Mabika said he had no choice but to join the DA because it’s the only other party whose message he supports.

“The messaging of the Democratic Alliance attracted me and I think it’s real and talks to the real needs of our people.”

Repeated attempts to get hold of Magwaza Msibi failed.

In an exclusive interview with EWN earlier this month, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that the African National Congress (ANC), during the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma, bribed kaMagwaza-Msibi to create the NFP.

Buthelezi spoke about the betrayal he felt when kaMagwaza-Msibi formed the NFP in 2011.

The leader of the fourth biggest party in the county has also slammed speculation that the IFP wouldn't survive post his leadership.

"The ANC led by Mr Zuma gave money to our chair Ms Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to form anotehr party and split the IFP. It was a big crisis, but we survived, we're still here."

Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.