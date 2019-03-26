Popular Topics
Former Bosasa auditor: I didn't tell Agrizzi, Watson to sign fraudulent invoices

Angelo Agrizzi testified to the Zondo commission of inquiry about a controversial affidavit by Peet Venter which details allegations of tax fraud and racketeering.

A screenshot of former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter at the state capture inquiry on 26 March 2019. Picture: SABCNews/Youtube
A screenshot of former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter at the state capture inquiry on 26 March 2019. Picture: SABCNews/Youtube
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter has contradicted former COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony that he advised the company bosses to sign fraudulent invoices in order to avoid paying taxes.

Agrizzi testified to the Zondo commission of inquiry about a controversial affidavit by Venter which details allegations of tax fraud and racketeering.

The former COO had also implicated high profile government officials in dodgy deals with himself and Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

However, Venter said he didn't advise Agrizzi and Watson to commit fraud.

“Mr Agrizzi testified at the commission that I informed them in order to retain the assessed loss of the company, I advised them to issue fraudulent invoices. That is totally incorrect.”

WATCH: Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

