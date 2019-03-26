Former Bosasa auditor: I didn't tell Agrizzi, Watson to sign fraudulent invoices

Angelo Agrizzi testified to the Zondo commission of inquiry about a controversial affidavit by Peet Venter which details allegations of tax fraud and racketeering.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter has contradicted former COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony that he advised the company bosses to sign fraudulent invoices in order to avoid paying taxes.

The former COO had also implicated high profile government officials in dodgy deals with himself and Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

However, Venter said he didn't advise Agrizzi and Watson to commit fraud.

“Mr Agrizzi testified at the commission that I informed them in order to retain the assessed loss of the company, I advised them to issue fraudulent invoices. That is totally incorrect.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)