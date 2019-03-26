Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO Watson
Venter has told the Zondo commission of inquiry that Agrizzi coerced him into compiling an affidavit in December 2017 which details Watson’s alleged crimes including tax evasion, fraud and racketeering.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter claims Angelo Agrizzi offered to pay him if he co-operated in exposing CEO Gavin Watson's alleged illegal activities at the controversial company.
Venter has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that Agrizzi coerced him into compiling an affidavit in December 2017 which details Watson’s alleged crimes including tax evasion, fraud and racketeering.
Venter said during a meeting at Agrizzi's home in Fourways he drafted the statement but didn't want to sign it, fearing he might lose his job.
“I expressed my concerns to Mr Agrizzi. He asked me how much I wanted in going against Mr Watson. Mr Agrizzi showed me on his cellphone of the what the value of all his investments are and the amount was about R335,000 a month. He said that he would pay.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Older Porsche 911s susceptible to aquaplaning, Duduzane Zuma's defence says
-
Duduzane Zuma trial: Witnesses recall night of deadly crash
-
Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western Cape
-
Duduzane Zuma pleads not guilty to culpable homicide charge
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Former Bosasa auditor: I didn't tell Agrizzi, Watson to sign fraudulent invoices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.