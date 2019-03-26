Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO Watson

Venter has told the Zondo commission of inquiry that Agrizzi coerced him into compiling an affidavit in December 2017 which details Watson’s alleged crimes including tax evasion, fraud and racketeering.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter claims Angelo Agrizzi offered to pay him if he co-operated in exposing CEO Gavin Watson's alleged illegal activities at the controversial company.

Venter has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that Agrizzi coerced him into compiling an affidavit in December 2017 which details Watson’s alleged crimes including tax evasion, fraud and racketeering.

Venter said during a meeting at Agrizzi's home in Fourways he drafted the statement but didn't want to sign it, fearing he might lose his job.

“I expressed my concerns to Mr Agrizzi. He asked me how much I wanted in going against Mr Watson. Mr Agrizzi showed me on his cellphone of the what the value of all his investments are and the amount was about R335,000 a month. He said that he would pay.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)