Packham murder trial: Defence calls first witness

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham's defence has called its first witness to testify in his murder trial in the Western Cape High Court.

The Constantia businessman is accused of killing his wife Gill Packham last year. Her body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car on 22 February 2018, hours after she disappeared.

Detective warrant officer Steven Young, based at Diep River police station, testified he acted as commissioner of oaths when state witness Keenan Thomas made a statement the day after Packham's body was found.

Young told the court Thomas was satisfied with the content of his statement and had signed an affidavit in his presence.

During his testimony about two weeks ago, Thomas, a Diep River resident, placed Packham close to the scene on the night Gill Packham's body was found in her burning BMW at Diep River Train Station.

Thomas told the court he told police he saw either a coloured or white male in a white SUV parked near his house and the station.

Senior counsel for Rob Packham advocate Craig Webster earlier pointed out that in his statement to police Thomas described the person he saw as a coloured man between the ages of 30 and 35.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)