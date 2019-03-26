Rebuilding lives after Cyclone Idai 'is going to be extremely difficult'

Hundreds of people were killed when the natural disaster tore through Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi earlier this month.

ESTAQUINHA - Residents in cyclone-ravaged farming areas of Estaquinha 100 kilometres from Beira in Mozambique say rebuilding their lives is going to be extremely difficult despite international aid.

Villagers say they are living off corn and shelled nuts, which survived Cyclone Idai which ripped through the area about 10 days ago.

Villagers in Estaquinha said they were drying corn and shelled nuts outside the remains of their homes, which would give them food supplies for at least the next few days.

Some people in the community require medical attention and are unable to start rebuilding their lives.