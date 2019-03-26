Rebuilding lives after Cyclone Idai 'is going to be extremely difficult'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Rebuilding lives after Cyclone Idai 'is going to be extremely difficult'

Hundreds of people were killed when the natural disaster tore through Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi earlier this month.

Villagers make their way back home after receiving food and water from relief workers after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Villagers make their way back home after receiving food and water from relief workers after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
2 hours ago

ESTAQUINHA - Residents in cyclone-ravaged farming areas of Estaquinha 100 kilometres from Beira in Mozambique say rebuilding their lives is going to be extremely difficult despite international aid.

Villagers say they are living off corn and shelled nuts, which survived Cyclone Idai which ripped through the area about 10 days ago.

Hundreds of people were killed when the natural disaster tore through Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi earlier this month.

GALLERY: Relief for villagers near Buzi River after Cyclone Idai

Villagers in Estaquinha said they were drying corn and shelled nuts outside the remains of their homes, which would give them food supplies for at least the next few days.

Some people in the community require medical attention and are unable to start rebuilding their lives.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA