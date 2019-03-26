Eskom busy with 'deep maintenance' of aging infrastructure
The parastatal says that it had not carried out maintenance in the last five years due to financial constraints and mismanagement.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that it is now busy with what it calls deep maintenance of its aging infrastructure, which has contributed significantly to last week's rolling blackouts.
The utility says that there will be no load shedding this week due to the improvement of plant performance after one electricity line in Mozambique was restored and diesel and water reserves were replenished.
Earlier this month, Eskom had to implement rolling blackouts for over a week.
Eskom's Andrew Etzinger: "The thinking at the time was that we cut back on a little of the maintenance of the older power stations in order to fund the quick completion of the newer power stations. I think the logic was sound, other than we're not seeing the output from the new power stations which we should have expected [sic] and that has put pressure on everything."
