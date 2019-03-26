Editor sacked for online bullying replaced by woman

-
-
Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western CapePolitics
-
DA’s MP candidate list includes former IPF member, Parly staff memberPolitics
-
Police urge Sapu president to lay criminal complaint over assault claimsPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
-
Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo CommissionPolitics
-
DA's Winde: Eskom placing SA on road to more job cuts, slower growthPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundariesOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
Editor sacked for online bullying replaced by womanLifestyle
-
California avocados voluntarily recalled for possible listeria riskLifestyle
-
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offeringsLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber promises music returnLifestyle
-
French museum renames masterpieces after black subjectsLifestyle
-
Stolen Picasso unearthed by 'Indiana Jones of art'Lifestyle
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
Jordan Peele scares, and scores, again with new film 'Us'Lifestyle
-
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper harness-freeLifestyle
-
'Disgraceful and low' - backlash for Ashwin over Mankad run-outSport
-
Relief for Bulls, Boks as Vermeulen cleared to face SharksSport
-
Winter: Stormers can’t be complacent against BluesSport
-
Bafana arrive home to hero's welcomeSport
-
Will Brexit hurt the Premier League?Sport
-
McGregor announces his retirement from MMA, againSport
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
Editor sacked for online bullying replaced by woman
Marie Kirschen, who founded the French lesbian magazine 'Well Well Well', is to take over as web editor of Les Inrockuptibles from David Doucet, the pop culture magazine said.
PARIS - A French magazine editor sacked for anti-feminist online bullying has been replaced by a woman.
Marie Kirschen, who founded the French lesbian magazine Well Well Well, is to take over as web editor of Les Inrockuptibles from David Doucet, the pop culture magazine said.
Doucet was one of two journalists from the hip magazine who were dismissed earlier this month for their part in a macho online "boy's club" that hounded female colleagues.
Both were members of the closed Facebook group, League of LOL, which harassed and humiliated women journalists on social media.
The feminist journalist group Prenons la Une (Let's Take the Front Page) hailed Kirschen's appointment Tuesday, saying it was "an excellent signal to take on someone who is a specialist on feminism in the post-League of LOL context."
The League of LOL targeted feminists for particular abuse.
Kirschen (34) who has also written widely on LGBT issues, previously worked for the gay magazine Tetu and took care of feminist issues for the BuzzFeed website.
Several journalists and public relations executives who belonged to the 30-strong "League of LOL" group have either been suspended or stepped down since the story broke last month, with France's Digital Affairs Minister Mounir Mahjoubi labelling them "losers".
