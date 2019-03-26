Popular Topics
Editor sacked for online bullying replaced by woman

Marie Kirschen, who founded the French lesbian magazine 'Well Well Well', is to take over as web editor of Les Inrockuptibles from David Doucet, the pop culture magazine said.

The new editor of Les Inrockuptibles Marie Kirschen. Picture: Marie.kirschen/Facebook
one hour ago

PARIS - A French magazine editor sacked for anti-feminist online bullying has been replaced by a woman.

Marie Kirschen, who founded the French lesbian magazine Well Well Well, is to take over as web editor of Les Inrockuptibles from David Doucet, the pop culture magazine said.

Doucet was one of two journalists from the hip magazine who were dismissed earlier this month for their part in a macho online "boy's club" that hounded female colleagues.

Both were members of the closed Facebook group, League of LOL, which harassed and humiliated women journalists on social media.

The feminist journalist group Prenons la Une (Let's Take the Front Page) hailed Kirschen's appointment Tuesday, saying it was "an excellent signal to take on someone who is a specialist on feminism in the post-League of LOL context."

The League of LOL targeted feminists for particular abuse.

Kirschen (34) who has also written widely on LGBT issues, previously worked for the gay magazine Tetu and took care of feminist issues for the BuzzFeed website.

Several journalists and public relations executives who belonged to the 30-strong "League of LOL" group have either been suspended or stepped down since the story broke last month, with France's Digital Affairs Minister Mounir Mahjoubi labelling them "losers".

