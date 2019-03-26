Popular Topics
Duduzane Zuma pleads not guilty to culpable homicide charge

Zuma's trail started at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the State announced it had withdrawn one of the two counts of culpable homicide he'd initially been charged with.

Duduzane Zuma in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 26 March 2019 for the start of his culpable homicide trial. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
14 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Duduzane Zuma has pleaded not guilty to a charge of culpable homicide for causing the death of a taxi commuter in a 2014 crash.

Zuma’s trial started at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the State announced that it had withdrawn one of the two counts of culpable homicide he’d initially been charged with.

Duduzane Zuma has admitted to losing control of his car after hitting a puddle of water and colliding with a taxi but he has denied that he is guilty of culpable homicide.

Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba were in the taxi. While Dube died on the scene, Mashaba died in hospital several weeks later.

The State formally withdrew the one count of culpable homicide related to Mashaba because it was found that her death was not as a result of the crash.

The State’s first witness Mthombisi Khumalo, who is employed at the South African Weather Service, was unable to say how much rain fell or how heavy it was on the night of the crash.

Zuma’s counsel put it to the witness that he has been of little help to the court.

