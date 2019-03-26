Duduzane Zuma expected back in court over culpable homicide matter

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma is scheduled to make yet another appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Former President Jacob Zuma's son faces two counts of culpable homicide for a deadly 2016 car crash.

He's accused of negligently causing the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

Zuma last appeared in this court in January.