Duduzane Zuma expected back in court over culpable homicide matter

Former President Jacob Zuma's son faces two counts of culpable homicide for a deadly 2016 car crash.

FILE: Duduzane Zuma and his father former President Jacob Zuma arrive at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 24 January 2019 for a postponement of his culpable homicide case. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Duduzane Zuma and his father former President Jacob Zuma arrive at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 24 January 2019 for a postponement of his culpable homicide case. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma is scheduled to make yet another appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Former President Jacob Zuma's son faces two counts of culpable homicide for a deadly 2016 car crash.

He's accused of negligently causing the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

Zuma last appeared in this court in January.

Timeline

