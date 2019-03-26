Duduzane Zuma trial: Witnesses recall night of deadly crash

Taxi driver Jabulani Dlamini said the night of the crash was like any other; he had a full taxi, including two passengers in the front seats and was en route from Fourways to the Johannesburg CBD.

PRETORIA - The driver of the taxi which was struck by Duduzane Zuma’s sports car has described conditions on the night of the 2014 accident as wet and rainy, but he says visibility was clear.

Zuma’s culpable homicide trial started in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The former president’s Porsche 911 collided with a taxi more than five years ago, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

He told the court when he left Fourways it was raining lightly, but by the time he got to the M1, the rain was coming down heavily. Despite this, he says he was able to see clearly.

Zuma’s car collided with the rear right side of the taxi, which sent it spinning out of control when it came to rest against a roadside barrier. Dube’s lifeless body was partially hanging out one of the windows.

Dlamini said he remembers seeing streams of water flowing across the highway before the deadly crash.

The court also heard graphic details about the moments leading up to the death of taxi passenger Dube. Taxi passenger Noni Mdakane told the court that moments before the deadly crash, she saw a black car approaching at high speed from behind and warned the driver, because it appeared the vehicle could collide with the taxi.

She says the car passed, but spun out of control before hitting the fully-laden taxi she was travelling in.

Mdakane described how Dube’s lifeless body was hanging out of the window of the taxi and how she told fellow passengers that she was dead before closing Dube’s eyes.

The court heard evidence earlier that Porsche 911s are prone to aquaplaning when travelling at relatively low speeds over water-drenched roads.