Duduzane Zuma trial: Witnesses recall night of deadly crash
Taxi driver Jabulani Dlamini said the night of the crash was like any other; he had a full taxi, including two passengers in the front seats and was en route from Fourways to the Johannesburg CBD.
PRETORIA - The driver of the taxi which was struck by Duduzane Zuma’s sports car has described conditions on the night of the 2014 accident as wet and rainy, but he says visibility was clear.
Zuma’s culpable homicide trial started in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The former president’s Porsche 911 collided with a taxi more than five years ago, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.
Taxi driver Jabulani Dlamini said the night of the crash was like any other. He had a full taxi, including two passengers in the front seats, and he was en route from Fourways to the Johannesburg CBD.
He told the court when he left Fourways it was raining lightly, but by the time he got to the M1, the rain was coming down heavily. Despite this, he says he was able to see clearly.
Zuma’s car collided with the rear right side of the taxi, which sent it spinning out of control when it came to rest against a roadside barrier. Dube’s lifeless body was partially hanging out one of the windows.
Dlamini said he remembers seeing streams of water flowing across the highway before the deadly crash.
The court also heard graphic details about the moments leading up to the death of taxi passenger Dube. Taxi passenger Noni Mdakane told the court that moments before the deadly crash, she saw a black car approaching at high speed from behind and warned the driver, because it appeared the vehicle could collide with the taxi.
She says the car passed, but spun out of control before hitting the fully-laden taxi she was travelling in.
Mdakane described how Dube’s lifeless body was hanging out of the window of the taxi and how she told fellow passengers that she was dead before closing Dube’s eyes.
The court heard evidence earlier that Porsche 911s are prone to aquaplaning when travelling at relatively low speeds over water-drenched roads.
Popular in Local
-
Older Porsche 911s susceptible to aquaplaning, Duduzane Zuma's defence says
-
Duduzane Zuma pleads not guilty to culpable homicide charge
-
Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western Cape
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Former Bosasa auditor: I didn't tell Agrizzi, Watson to sign fraudulent invoices
-
'I wasn't involved in anything illegal,' former Bosasa auditor tells inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.