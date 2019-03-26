Defaced pics of Burundi's Nkurunziza flood Twitter in support of jailed girls
There has been an outcry on social media over the arrests, with many calling for the girls' release and an end to what has been called censorship in the east African country.
JOHANNESBURG - People from different parts of the world are using defaced pictures of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to show solidarity with three schoolgirls who were arrested for doodling on his picture in five textbooks.
The girls, aged 15, 16 and 17, face up to five years in prison for insulting the head of state if found guilty.
Judges had said the three girls should be "prosecuted for contempt of the head of state", and ordered them to a juvenile section of a prison in the north of Burundi at Ngozi to await trial.
Over the past few days, defaced pictures along with messages of support have popped up on Twitter.
Scribbling is not a crime, President Nkurunziza.— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) March 21, 2019
Everyone: Support freedom of speech in #Burundi. Print out the plain photo, scribble & tweet, using #scribbleme #gribouillemoi pic.twitter.com/Ulz6f2Kj4e
Three schoolgirls, all under the age of 18, have been detained & charged for scribbling over images of President #Nkurunziza in their school text books in Burundi.— Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 23, 2019
They are now awaiting trial and could face up to 5 years in prison. Internet is doing it's thing & I'm proud. pic.twitter.com/sntMOjMKhh
#FreeOurGirls they didnt doodle, they just reflected the real man behind Nkurunziza pic.twitter.com/7M1q7q1nnf— Sindumuja Musaga (@Rwanyubuja) March 23, 2019
Stop being petty Nkurunziza. Scribbling has never been a crime. #FreeOurGirls pic.twitter.com/aPrUC85PxZ— D EAST 🇰🇪 (@DEAST07299820) March 25, 2019
Act like a Lamb (Children) doodle Nkurunziza #FreeOurGirls pic.twitter.com/Jb5b92dl2Y— Sindumuja Musaga (@Rwanyubuja) March 23, 2019
#SomeoneTellPierre Pierre Nkurunziza, Let children be children! #FreeOurGirls— Al Kags (@alkags) March 26, 2019
By the way, it occurs to me that there are adults at every stage of tge process. A teacher who reported the kids, a policeman who arrested them, a jailor, and a judge (at least). What kind of idiots? pic.twitter.com/UDFXNcGOPf
President Pierre #Nkurunziza , if only you know the meaning of your name in my dialect (what u sow is what u reap). 3 minors were charged with “insulting the head of state"— Monsurah 🇳🇬 (@Molat1214) March 26, 2019
Jail awaits your children where your power can not reach
Miserable death awaits u
#Burundi3 @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/WkXjhSeKiZ
#FreeOurGirls— Ubuntu Peace (@UbuntuPeace) March 25, 2019
Doodling is not a crime!
Kumcora Nkurunziza siyo crime!
3 girls risk 5YR detention 4 doodling on Nkurunziza's picture in their text books. There is no proof on who did that; books are shared by all classmates! It is not even clear if it was done this school year pic.twitter.com/2ItSlFl9sZ
For shame #Nkurunziza pic.twitter.com/I9xklNZ0w8— Asiimwe Jolly (@asiimwejolly1) March 22, 2019
