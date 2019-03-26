DA’s MP candidate list includes former IPF member, Parly staff member

Parties had until last week to submit their lists to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to be able to take part in the elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has some unexpected names at the top of its list of Members of Parliament (MPs) to be heading to Parliament after the May elections.

The names include at least one former member of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and a fulltime staff MP.

Near the top of the DA’s national list at number 12, is one Dr Mimmy Gondwe, who works as a content advisor for Parliament’s select committee of petitions and executive undertakings.

The committee’s role is to consider and make recommendations to the National Assembly on all legislative proposals made by members intending to introduce Bills.

Gondwe declined to comment on her selection and whether it will affect her employment.

But former National Freedom Party MP Mandlenkosi Mabika, who sits at number 40 on the DA’s national list, said the DA is the only party that spoke to his values.

“I think the messaging of the DA attracted me and I think it’s real and talks to the needs of the people.”

Mabika is not alone and will be joined by former IFP and later NFP MP Maliyakhe Shelembe on the DA benches after the elections.