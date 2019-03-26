Cyclone Joanina not heading towards Zim - govt

Zimbabwe, like Mozambique and Malawi, is still reeling from the deadly natural disaster that ripped through southeast Africa earlier this month.

BEIRA - The Zimbabwean government has allayed fears of another tropical cyclone hitting the country in a few days, saying Cyclone Joanina which is brewing in the Indian Ocean is far away from the mainland and will not even affect Madagascar.

Hundreds of people were killed by the storm across the three countries.

But relief workers fear the figure could rise as they prepare for outbreaks of diseases including malaria and cholera.

The United Nations is now warning that about 1.85 million people have been affected by Cyclone Idai and its aftermath in Mozambique alone.

Schools in the Mozambican town of Estaquinha, about 100km west of Beira, remain closed.

Despite the country left devasted by the cyclone and many schools closed, children are singing and dancing in Estaquinha.

Teachers from the school are playing games with the children to keep them occupied.

A teacher told Eyewitness News classes would only resume next month.

“We’re going to try but we will start with the lessons next month.”

He said his colleagues had not heard from their families who live in other villages downstream on the Buzi River.

