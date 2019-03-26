Cyclone Idai victims ‘anxious’ about future
Communities have been left without food, water and shelter since flooding and heavy rains hit Mozambique just over a week ago.
BEIRA - With relief efforts continuing in Mozambique villagers from Estaquinha say they’re anxious about their future because they’ve lost most of their possessions.
Communities have been left without food, water and shelter since flooding and heavy rains hit Mozambique just over a week ago.
People in Estaquinha are using tree branches, corrugated iron and drying up sand for clay to rebuild what was once their homes.
They have been staying at a communal house, which survived the extreme weather until they can rebuild their homes.
One 34-year-old man and father of two said he lost everything. A wet, A5 school textbook with a wrinkled Lionel Messi cover could be seen on the floor of what was once his home.
Schools in the area have been closed because of the damage.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Cyclone Joanina not heading towards Zim - govt
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into building
-
Man dies after crashing aircraft in Botswana in alleged attempt to kill wife
-
Destructive Cyclone Idai rings 'alarm bell' on climate change - UN chief
-
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundaries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.