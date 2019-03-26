Cyclone Idai victims ‘anxious’ about future

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Cyclone Idai victims ‘anxious’ about future

Communities have been left without food, water and shelter since flooding and heavy rains hit Mozambique just over a week ago.

Houses, farms and crops were destroyed when Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Houses, farms and crops were destroyed when Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

BEIRA - With relief efforts continuing in Mozambique villagers from Estaquinha say they’re anxious about their future because they’ve lost most of their possessions.

Communities have been left without food, water and shelter since flooding and heavy rains hit Mozambique just over a week ago.

People in Estaquinha are using tree branches, corrugated iron and drying up sand for clay to rebuild what was once their homes.

They have been staying at a communal house, which survived the extreme weather until they can rebuild their homes.

One 34-year-old man and father of two said he lost everything. A wet, A5 school textbook with a wrinkled Lionel Messi cover could be seen on the floor of what was once his home.

Schools in the area have been closed because of the damage.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA