Cyclone Idai victims ‘anxious’ about future

Communities have been left without food, water and shelter since flooding and heavy rains hit Mozambique just over a week ago.

BEIRA - With relief efforts continuing in Mozambique villagers from Estaquinha say they’re anxious about their future because they’ve lost most of their possessions.

People in Estaquinha are using tree branches, corrugated iron and drying up sand for clay to rebuild what was once their homes.

They have been staying at a communal house, which survived the extreme weather until they can rebuild their homes.

One 34-year-old man and father of two said he lost everything. A wet, A5 school textbook with a wrinkled Lionel Messi cover could be seen on the floor of what was once his home.

Schools in the area have been closed because of the damage.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)