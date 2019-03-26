CT child (4) among 2 killed in shooting
CAPE TOWN - A four-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man believed to be the child’s family member have been shot and killed in Uitsig.
Police have opened a double murder case following the incident that took place on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, community policing forums in Bontehewel, Lentegeur and Delft called on government to take decisive action after a number of people were wounded and killed over the weekend.
In less than a week, three children have fallen victim to gun violence in Cape Town.
The shooting happened just before 9am in the morning and the child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The possibility that this case maybe gang related will be investigated.”
On Sunday, two children were shot and wounded in a shooting in Bonteheuwel. The motive for that shooting is unclear at this stage.
