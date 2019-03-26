CT child (4) among 2 killed in shooting

The shooting happened just before 9 am in the morning and the child was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died of her injuries.

CAPE TOWN - A four-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man believed to be the child’s family member have been shot and killed in Uitsig.

Police have opened a double murder case following the incident that took place on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, community policing forums in Bontehewel, Lentegeur and Delft called on government to take decisive action after a number of people were wounded and killed over the weekend.

In less than a week, three children have fallen victim to gun violence in Cape Town.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The possibility that this case maybe gang related will be investigated.”

On Sunday, two children were shot and wounded in a shooting in Bonteheuwel. The motive for that shooting is unclear at this stage.