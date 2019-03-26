Criminal complaint laid against CAA, security firm over untrained K9 handlers
Explosive canine handlers are required by local and international aviation laws and regulations to have specific certifications and competencies which are allegedly not being enforced, putting aircraft and passengers at risk.
PRETORIA - A criminal complaint has been laid against the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), BidAir Cargo and Scorpion Risk Services for allegedly turning a blind eye to unqualified and untrained canine handlers who search cargo for explosives.
The case was opened at OR Tambo International Airport’s police station on Sunday by dog handler Bradford Wood who lodged a complaint with the SACAA against Scorpion in September last year.
Explosive canine handlers are required by local and international aviation laws and regulations to have specific certifications and competencies which are allegedly not being enforced, putting aircraft and passengers at risk.
Wood said in an affidavit that he had identified five dog handlers at Scorpion Risk Services who were not qualified to screen for explosives, yet they were permitted to operate.
He said he raised this with the SACAA last year but alleged they had turned a blind eye to what is happening.
Wood warned of the threat of explosives making it onto aircraft because the handlers were not properly qualified to search for this type of contraband.
The SACAA’s spokesperson Pappie Maja confirmed that they were investigating Scorpion after receiving their first complaint in September last year.
But Maja said they were satisfied with the corrective action plan Scorpion committed to implementing and insisted that no passengers were at risk.
Scorpion has not yet responded to questions.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapse
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tampering
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Eskom busy with 'deep maintenance' of aging infrastructure
-
Civil Aviation Authority probing airport K9 handling service over certification
-
Duduzane Zuma expected back in court over culpable homicide matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.