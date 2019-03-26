Cricket law arbiters have their say on Ravi Ashwin's Mankad

Ashwin, captain of the Kings XI Punjab, dismissed the Rajasthan Royals’ Buttler by removing the bails at the non-striker’s end just as he was set to deliver a ball.

CAPE TOWN - The guardians of crickets governing laws, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), have had their say and released a statement regarding the controversial and much publicised Ravi Ashwin and Jos Buttler ’Mankad’ run-out in the IPL.

Buttler, who was out of his crease, was given out, ending his innings swashbuckling innings on 69 and at the critical juncture in the match. The Englishman was clearly not impressed by Ashwin’s tactics.

The incident had become a major talking point in the cricketing community - specifically if the ’Mankad’ was in the ’spirit of the game’ or within the games laws.

MCC’s Law 41.16 deals with the issue of a non-striker leaving his/her ground early:

If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out. Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over.

If the bowler fails in an attempt to run out the non-striker, the umpire shall call and signal Dead ball as soon as possible.

According to MCC, the dismissal of Buttler could have been given out or not out, subject to the interpretation of the umpire when Ashwin would have been expected to release the ball.

“Yesterday’s incident could have been ruled out or not out depending on how ‘the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball’ is interpreted.

“Some feel that Ashwin delayed his action to allow Buttler the chance to leave his ground and that Buttler was in his ground when he expected the ball to be released. If it was a deliberate delay, that would be unfair and against the Spirit of Cricket. Ashwin claims this not to be the case.

“The TV umpire had to make a decision and, under the Law (and indeed ICC’s interpretation of them, which clarifies the expected moment of release as when the arm reaches its highest point), it was understandable how he opted to give Buttler out.”