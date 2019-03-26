CoCT's JP Smith stands by negligence claims against Philippi SAPS
Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith last week raised concerns about a case involving a repeat offender who was released from police custody earlier this month.
CAPE TOWN - A City of Cape Town official is standing by claims of negligence levelled against the Philippi Police Station.
Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith last week raised concerns about a case involving a repeat offender who was released from police custody earlier this month. The office of the Western Cape Police Commissioner has hit back, explaining why the man was let go.
The man, who Smith claims is a known gangster, was wounded during a shootout with Metro Police in Hanover Park early this month. He was held at Philippi Police Station after receiving medical treatment. Smith says that the argument put forward by Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula isn't convincing.
"...then tries to conceal that fact by peddling misinformation and claiming the Metro Police officers did not open the case immediately but that it was only done two days later, which is factually inaccurate, I confirmed this yesterday with the officers in question."
Smith says he's noted further inaccuracies in the police statement sent to the media.
"The accused was in hospital and thus not available for a statement, which is also inaccurate as the accused was released from the hospital on the same day. There are also incorrect dates in the police's statements, which makes one wonder about the accuracy and the police's ability to conduct effective investigations. All of this speaks to the 2% or 3% conviction rate that SAPS is achieving in terms of gang-related violence."
