Bosasa CEO instructed me to pay for Motsoeneng’s legal fees - former auditor

Venter said they paid the bill in two payments through a dormant company called Miotto Trading to the account of Motsoeneng's lawyer Zola Majavu.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter says CEO Gavin Watson instructed him to pay for the legal fees of former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng after he was fired from the SABC.

Venter made the revelation at the Zondo commission of inquiry in Parkton on Tuesday.

Motsoeneng was embroiled in a legal battle with the public broadcaster in 2017 following a disciplinary hearing.

Venter said he never questioned why Bosasa was footing the bill for Motsoeneng's legal battles.

“He called me and told me to make the payment.”

He said Watson instructed him to do the tax returns for former correctional services bosses Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham.

The two men have been accused of accepting bribes from Bosasa in exchange for giving the company various correctional services contracts.

Venter said if Watson gave an instruction, nobody would defy him. “While I had to attend to the normal duties with the tax consultant, Gavin Watson wanted more from me. I was also instructed to do the annual tax returns of Patrick Gillingham.”