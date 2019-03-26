Baxter thanks PSL after Afcon qualification

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has paid tribute to the Premier Soccer League administration for affording them the luxury to prepare better for their final qualifying game against Libya.

The league bosses agreed to shift last weekend’s Absa Premiership fixtures in order for the Bafana boss to have more time to prepare for their fixture against Libya, in which Percy Tau netted a brace to ensure South Africa’s place at the 24 team Afcon to be hosted in Egypt in June.

On the team’s arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport, Baxter said that if it wasn’t for the PSL agreeing to shift the league matches for him to have more time with the players, it would have been a difficult task to prepare for a tricky Libyan side in Tunisia.

“One of the things that helped us was the PSL’s decision to give us a couple more sessions. They changed games to give me two, possibly three more sessions to get the guys in the position that they were on the night of the game. If I didn’t have those three extra sessions maybe it would have been a different story, but I’d like to thank the PSL for agreeing to that and I hope there could be more of this cooperation between the two bodies in future.”

South Africa will now have to wait and see who they will be grouped with when the draw for the tournament takes place on 12 April in Cairo, Egypt.