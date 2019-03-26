Baxter thanks PSL after Afcon qualification
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has paid tribute to the Premier Soccer League administration for affording them the luxury to prepare better for their final qualifying game against Libya.
JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has paid tribute to the Premier Soccer League administration for affording them the luxury to prepare better for their final qualifying game against Libya.
GALLERY: Siyaya e-Egypt! Bafana touchdown in SA after qualifying for Afcon
The league bosses agreed to shift last weekend’s Absa Premiership fixtures in order for the Bafana boss to have more time to prepare for their fixture against Libya, in which Percy Tau netted a brace to ensure South Africa’s place at the 24 team Afcon to be hosted in Egypt in June.
On the team’s arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport, Baxter said that if it wasn’t for the PSL agreeing to shift the league matches for him to have more time with the players, it would have been a difficult task to prepare for a tricky Libyan side in Tunisia.
“One of the things that helped us was the PSL’s decision to give us a couple more sessions. They changed games to give me two, possibly three more sessions to get the guys in the position that they were on the night of the game. If I didn’t have those three extra sessions maybe it would have been a different story, but I’d like to thank the PSL for agreeing to that and I hope there could be more of this cooperation between the two bodies in future.”
South Africa will now have to wait and see who they will be grouped with when the draw for the tournament takes place on 12 April in Cairo, Egypt.
#AFCON2019 @BafanaBafana Head coach Stuart Baxter leads the side out from the arrivals terminals. pic.twitter.com/r4oJG4uORh— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 26, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
'Disgraceful and low' - backlash for Ashwin over Mankad run-out
-
'Ronaldo Alarm' for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finals
-
Uefa urged to take strong action over racist incidents in England match
-
Indian spinner Ashwin sparks row with Buttler over 'Mankad' run-out
-
South Africa seal Sri Lanka series despite Udana heroics
-
GALLERY: Siyaya e-Egypt! Bafana touchdown in SA after qualifying for Afcon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.