Bafana arrive home to hero's welcome
Scores of football fans have gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport, draped in their Bafana Bafana jerseys, to welcome the team back from Tunisia.
JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana have arrived from Tunisia where they beat Libya 2-1 to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that will be held in Egypt later this year.
They were led out by their head coach Stuart Baxter who was all smiles. This is the first time the side has qualified for the continent's football showpiece since 2015.
#AFCON2019 @BafanaBafana Head coach Stuart Baxter leads the side out from the arrivals terminals. pic.twitter.com/r4oJG4uORh— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 26, 2019
Coach Stuart Baxter, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo with SAFA Vice-President Ria Ledwaba at ORTAMBO Airport pic.twitter.com/YImCn6Q6Xd— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 26, 2019
The boys have arrived from Tunisia pic.twitter.com/iMTnAmjoeX— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 26, 2019
All here to welcome @BafanaBafana at ORTAMBO International Airport pic.twitter.com/eXMTLxZk0L— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 26, 2019
