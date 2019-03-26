Popular Topics
Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota pulls sponsorship

Calls were made for major sponsors, including the car manufacturer, to pull out of the festival as it is being headlined by controversial musician Steve Hofmeyr.

Steve Hofmeyr. Picture: @stevehofmeyr/Twitter
Steve Hofmeyr. Picture: @stevehofmeyr/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota South Africa has announced it has pulled its sponsorship of the Afrikaans is Groot music festival.

This comes after calls were made for major sponsors, including the car manufacturer, to pull out of the festival as it is being headlined by controversial musician Steve Hofmeyr, who has been called a racist for his public statements on race and apartheid.

"Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) and the organisers of Afrikaans is Groot (AIG) have amicably agreed to discontinue their sponsorship association as of March 2019 – which also marked the end of the 2018 AIG season. Both parties have honoured their contractual agreements since 2015, Toyota said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"The partnership was mutually beneficial to both parties. As an organisation that is fully committed to the development of arts and culture, TSAM will continue sponsoring other creative and musical events that promote diversity and social cohesion in the country. TSAM remains committed to the social and economic development of a peaceful and harmonious South Africa."

Earlier this month, mobile network MTN pulled its sponsorship, but according to Channel24, MTN met with festival organisers to discuss the sponsorship.

Some have congratulated the Toyota for its decision, while others aren't so happy.

