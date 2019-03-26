Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota pulls sponsorship

Calls were made for major sponsors, including the car manufacturer, to pull out of the festival as it is being headlined by controversial musician Steve Hofmeyr.

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota South Africa has announced it has pulled its sponsorship of the Afrikaans is Groot music festival.

This comes after calls were made for major sponsors, including the car manufacturer, to pull out of the festival as it is being headlined by controversial musician Steve Hofmeyr, who has been called a racist for his public statements on race and apartheid.

Any ideas on how to deal with this stubborn @ToyotaSA ! They support racism and we must show them! @DStv withdrew, @CocaCola also withdrew as well as @MTNza! Today @emerald_resort stopped the so called singer from performing at their resorts! #Toyota https://t.co/brTFOAO6XJ — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 17, 2019

A reason I will never buy @Toyota in my life. I will also urge my family to sign for Ford. Nonsense! pic.twitter.com/DktS2K7YhI — Bongani June Mwale (@mwalebj) March 21, 2019

@ToyotaSA why are you sponsoring Afrikaans Is Groot (AIG) music festival with Steve Hofmeyer who spreads white genocide and racist narratives? If I buy a Toyota will part of the purchase price go to spreading racist messaging? — Nigel_Branken (@Nigel_Branken) March 20, 2019

"Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) and the organisers of Afrikaans is Groot (AIG) have amicably agreed to discontinue their sponsorship association as of March 2019 – which also marked the end of the 2018 AIG season. Both parties have honoured their contractual agreements since 2015, Toyota said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"The partnership was mutually beneficial to both parties. As an organisation that is fully committed to the development of arts and culture, TSAM will continue sponsoring other creative and musical events that promote diversity and social cohesion in the country. TSAM remains committed to the social and economic development of a peaceful and harmonious South Africa."

Earlier this month, mobile network MTN pulled its sponsorship, but according to Channel24, MTN met with festival organisers to discuss the sponsorship.

Some have congratulated the Toyota for its decision, while others aren't so happy.

Thank you so much @ToyotaSA for keeping to your commitment to release a statement about this matter. We stand for a non racial SA. We are not against the concert but against a so called singer who insults us and promote an old SA flag #ThanksToyota https://t.co/WIr45eF5B0 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 26, 2019

