Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission

The company’s disgraced former COO Angelo Agrizzi testified about a controversial affidavit by Peet Venter which details allegations of tax fraud and racketeering.

FILE: Picture: EWN
FILE: Picture: EWN
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry resumes on Tuesday with testimony from Bosasa’s former auditor Peet Venter.

The company’s disgraced former COO Angelo Agrizzi testified about a controversial affidavit by Venter which details allegations of tax fraud and racketeering.

Agrizzi himself is also due to give more evidence this week.

Venter will take the stand about an affidavit he wrote about allegations against Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

Agrizzi had previously made bombshell accusations implicating high profile government officials in dodgy deals with himself and Watson.

It’s understood that Venter’s affidavit claims that Watson tried to avoid prosecution by laying the blame on Agrizzi and others.

Venter’s affidavit came into the spotlight last year when President Cyril Ramaphosa was questioned about a R500,000 payment made to his son by Bosasa.

WATCH: Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

