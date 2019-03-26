Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission
The company’s disgraced former COO Angelo Agrizzi testified about a controversial affidavit by Peet Venter which details allegations of tax fraud and racketeering.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry resumes on Tuesday with testimony from Bosasa’s former auditor Peet Venter.
The company’s disgraced former COO Angelo Agrizzi testified about a controversial affidavit by Venter which details allegations of tax fraud and racketeering.
Agrizzi himself is also due to give more evidence this week.
Venter will take the stand about an affidavit he wrote about allegations against Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
Agrizzi had previously made bombshell accusations implicating high profile government officials in dodgy deals with himself and Watson.
It’s understood that Venter’s affidavit claims that Watson tried to avoid prosecution by laying the blame on Agrizzi and others.
Venter’s affidavit came into the spotlight last year when President Cyril Ramaphosa was questioned about a R500,000 payment made to his son by Bosasa.
WATCH: Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tampering
-
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapse
-
Saftu shocked & disgusted over alleged police assault on Sapu president
-
Group of ANC NW members threaten legal action over ‘altered’ elections list
-
IFP remembers late Princess Irene Buthelezi for her courage, resilience
-
IEC: Ballot paper to consist of 4 pages to include all contesting parties
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.